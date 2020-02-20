Senate Education & Health Committee unanimously approves it; money panel also has to sign off on it before it goes to a floor vote

RICHMOND — A bill establishing a program for high school students recovering from substance abuse to continue their education is steaming its way through the General Assembly and appears to be bound for the governor’s desk with bipartisan support.

Thursday morning, the Senate Education & Health Committee unanimously approved House Bill 928. But because it carries a fiscal impact statement with it, the legislation was referred to the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee for review.

The measure asks for $1.75 million over the biennium to launch the program, which would be based in Chesterfield County but be accessible to students throughout the Tri-City area and metro Richmond. School officials say if approved, it could be put in place as early as this fall, likely housed in one of the county’s existing high schools.

It is sponsored by Del. Carrie E. Coyner, R-Chesterfield, a former member of the county School Board, and was inspired by a similar effort Chesterfield’s school superintendent implemented in Delaware.

Funding for the Virginia Recovery High School Region 1 would cover one program administrator, two counselors, one nurse, one clinician, and five academic facilitators [teachers covering English, mathematics, science, social studies, as well as health/physical education, and world languages], along with educational materials over the next two school years.

Slots will be offered proportionally to school systems within Region 1 — the Tri-Cities and Richmond and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. At the minimum, each division will have one slot.

Cost per slot is preliminarily set at $6,860, which would be funded by the school divisions. Unused slots could be purchased through mutual agreement among the participating divisions.

Senate Finance approval could come as early as next week.

The legislation was overwhelmingly approved by the House of Delegates at the end of January. If the full Senate green-lights it, it will move to Gov. Ralph S. Northam for his action.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi.