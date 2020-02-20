KEYSER - Keyser City Council member Eric Murphy has submitted his resignation and also asked to be removed from the ballot for the upcoming election.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser City Council member Eric Murphy has submitted his resignation and also asked to be removed from the ballot for the upcoming election.

Murphy confirmed to the News Tribune Thursday that he had emailed his resignation to city administrator Amanda Brafford on Wednesday, stating this his resignation was effective immediately.

“I can no longer partake in this current administration,” he wrote. “I am honored to have served my city and the people.”

Murphy told the News Tribune he had made the decision to resign mostly because he felt “nothing is going to change. It’s always the same-old same-old.”

Murphy submitted a proposal during the Feb. 12 council meeting to adopt a resolution to declare Keyser a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, and that resolution was adopted unanimously by the council.

Other proposals he had previously offered, however, including a B&O Tax break for new businesses, were not always met with enthusiasm by his fellow officials.

Murphy also served as the city’s water commissioner.

He is the second council member to resign in a period of approximately four months, with Terry Liller resigning in October to spend more time with his family.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall.