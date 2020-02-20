Focusing on the Amazon Basics product line, the online retailer will locate in the old Ace Hardware building off I-295

Amazon, which already has two fulfillment centers in the Tri-City area, is planning to open a third.

Gov. Ralph S. Northam’s office announced this week that the online retail giant will take over the former Ace Hardware Corp. building on Hardware Drive off Interstate 295, which closed in 2017. In its 798,000-square foot place will go a fulfillment center for Amazon’s Basics line that includes everyday home-use items.

Approximately 150 jobs will be created by the creation of the center. Amazon already has a full-time Virginia workforce of 10,000, the governor’s office said.

When it opens, the fulfillment center will join similar facilities in northern Dinwiddie County and the Enon section of Chesterfield County. Other Amazon-run facilities are in Ashland, Chesapeake, Clear Brook, Richmond and northern Virginia.

Holdings also include 13 Whole Foods Markets and three PrimeNow hubs in the commonwealth. Additionally, Amazon has begun working on a new East Coast headquarters in Arlington.

No timetable was given for the opening.

“This investment expands Amazon’s footprint in Virginia and is a strong testament to our competitive business climate, prime East Coast location, and unmatched talent,” Northam said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “We continue to build on our corporate partnership with Amazon, and we are pleased that the new fulfillment center will create up to 150 well-paid jobs in Prince George County.”

“Amazon is proud to continue its growth and investment in Virginia with our newest fulfillment center in Prince George County,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “The Commonwealth and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and super-fast Prime shipping speeds across the state and the region. We are excited to create more than 150 new full-time jobs which will provide industry-leading pay and benefits starting on day one.”

State officials said the new fulfillment center will provide Amazon with “optimal access” to national markets along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Prince George County Administrator Percy C. Ashcraft said in a statement that he was “very excited” about Amazon locating in the old Ace building.

"The expansion also confirms that Prince George County continues to provide a business climate that is conducive for new and existing businesses to thrive and prosper,“ Ashcraft said.

Amazon already has committed to paying a minimum wage of $15 per hour to its employees, according to state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey, D-Richmond, whose district includes the new center.

