Police said it happened Tuesday near the intersection of West Poythress Street and North 12th Avenue; injuries were not life-threatening

HOPEWELL — A city man was shot inside a car Tuesday night on West Poythress Street in the city’s northern end, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:20 p.m., said Lt. Mike Langford. Officers responded to a call of shots being fired, and while they were canvassing the area, John Randolph Medical Center reported a gunshot victim had just entered its emergency room.

The 29-year-old man, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, told police he was sitting in his car near the intersection of West Poythress Street and North 12th Avenue when someone began shooting at him.

An active investigation is ongoing, and Langford said more details would be released as warranted.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on an electronic device.