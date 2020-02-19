One tense moment came during discussion when one panel member made offhand remark about locality not affected by the legislation

RICHMOND — A Senate panel advanced legislation Wednesday that would clear the way for Petersburg, Emporia and Hopewell to enact an extra real-estate tax on blighted properties in those cities, but not until one panel member made an offhand remark about a locality not affected by the bill.

During Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee debate on Del. Lashrecse D. Aird’s bill, Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr., R-Augusta County, asked if any of the blighted properties in Petersburg were inhabited. When told they were not, Hanger replied, “That’s good because I grew up in a house that was probably this derelict.”

“He just described Staunton,” Sen. Richard L. Saslaw, D-Fairfax, immediately quipped. Staunton is in Hanger’s district.

That created an awkward moment in the committee room, drawing nervous laughter and some groans. Saslaw immediately apologized.

“I probably shouldn’t have said that,” he said.

House Bill 755 would allow Virginia localities with a Fiscal Stress Index score of 107 or higher to levy a tax of 5-10% above their normal real-estate tax rate on properties deemed blighted or derelict by the locality’s real-estate assessor. The bill would also allow the locality to sell that property after six months to recover abatement costs the locality incurred to make the property safer.

The real-property tax rate in Petersburg is $1.35 per every $100 of assessed value. Hopewell’s rate is $1.17, and Emporia’s is 95 cents.

According to the state Department of Housing and Community Development, which measures a locality’s fiscal stress, Emporia led the state with a 107.71 FSI score, with Petersburg and Hopewell tied at 107.7. Staunton’s score was 103.22, which DHCD called “above average” but still almost four points below the threshold set forth in the legislation.

The scores are based on data from the most recent study of fiscal stress, which was 2017.

Last week, the House of Delegates voted 57-40 to approve the bill.

In her presentation to the Senate panel, Aird said the bill would allow localities such as Petersburg that have “extremely limited resources” to eradicate blighted structures and add an additional revenue stream for the locality in doing so.

Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham told the committee that in Petersburg alone, there are more than 200 properties classified as blighted or derelict. Those structures “inhibit our progress into financial stability,” he added.

One such property, the old Ramada Inn building on East Washington Street at Interstate 95, has become the poster child of city blight due to its prominent location. Currently, the city and the developer who owns the property are locked in a battle over the future of that location, with Petersburg swearing out criminal complaints against the owner to try and force development.

“This is so important to us,” Parham said.

The bill now moves to the full Senate, where it is expected to be passed.

