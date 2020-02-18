The Ripley Middle School sixth grade robotics team participated in the WV VEXIQ Qualifier in South Charleston on Saturday, Feb.15. The event was hosted by BridgeValley Community and Techincal College. The team finished third out of 24 in teamwork ranking, fourth in skills, and received the Judges Award. The team is coached by Brenda Brown.

The RMS eighth grade robotics team participated in the WV VRC Qualifier in South Charleston on the same day, also hosted by BridgeValley Community and Technical College. The eighth grade team, coached by Natalie White, also brought home the Judges Award.

The Judges Award is presented to the team deserving recognition from Judges for special accomplishments.