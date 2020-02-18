The Ripley Middle School Robotics teams collaborate through designing, building, coding, and testing using STEM to harness and promote innovative technology in competitions.

This is the first year for Ripley Middle School teams to participate in the VEX IQ challenge. By its nature, the study of robotics inherently incorporates all four pillars of STEM. VEX IQ is a snap-together robotics system designed from the ground up to provide this opportunity to future engineers of all skill levels. By packaging advanced concepts into an accessible package, the system also naturally encourages teamwork, problem solving, and leadership for students of all ages.

The VEX IQ Challenge serves as a great introduction to competition for students. Each year, students solve an engineering challenge presented in the form of a game. Teams can participate in a variety of skill-based and judged events, like demonstrating a Programming Skills autonomous routine or presenting a STEM Research Project.

The flagship Teamwork Challenge emphasizes the value of collaboration over combat by pairing teams together to achieve the highest combined score possible.

All grade level teams at Ripley Middle School are currently preparing for numerous area competitions.

The RMS Robotics teams wish to thank Constellium CARES for supporting their teams and their efforts with the community donation.