By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Beginning March 1, motorists in the West End of Keyser will begin seeing a different traffic pattern.

The Keyser City Council has approved changing the sections of Spring and Orchard streets between St. Cloud Street and Fort Avenue to one way only as of that date.

Traffic on Spring Street will go south, or from St. Cloud to Fort Avenue, and traffic on Orchard will go north, or from Fort Avenue to St. Cloud.

Officials say the streets are too narrow for two-way traffic and with vehicles parked on both sides of the street it is near impossible to get an emergency vehicle - including fire trucks and snow plows - through with “clipping” one of the parked vehicles.

“I walked the streets and knocked on doors,” police chief Paul Sabin said, noting that one resident he spoke with said making the streets one way “would alleviate some of the congestion.”

Council member William Zacot made the motion to designate the two streets one way, and Eric Murphy seconded it. The motion passed unanimously.

Mayor Damon Tillman said the change is just the first step.

“This is Phase 1. We’ve got some other streets we’re going to do later in the year,” he said.

“We just want to give the people a chance to get used to this.”

The main portion of the West End streets from Orchard to G Street have been one way for over 30 years and were designated as such due to being so narrow.



