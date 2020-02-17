RICHMOND — Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford has been elected third vice president of the Virginia Association of Local Elected Constitutional Officers

VALECO is the statewide association comprised of Virginia’s local elected sheriffs, clerks of circuit court, commonwealth’s attorneys, commissioners of the revenue and treasurers.

Sheriff Crawford was elected unanimously by the membership, assembled at the Association’s annual meeting held in Richmond on Jan. 27 to serve as the organization’s third vice president.

VALECO represents the interests of Virginia’s 625 elected constitutional officers, and their more than 16,000 deputies, in legislative and other governmental matters throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia’s five local elected constitutional officers date to colonial days, when the sheriff served the royally-appointed Governor of the colony and exercised broad responsibility for tasks from law and order, to administering elections, to collecting taxes. Direct election of these officers by the people of Virginia’s counties and cities evolved following American independence, with the offices of commissioner of the revenue and treasurer the last to become directly elected through changes introduced in the Constitution of 1870.

VALECO was organized in 1976, and for the past 45 years, has provided leadership on dozens of initiatives designed to enhance the quality of public service provided through these historic offices, which stand as a shining example of Thomas Jefferson’s vision of government that is close to the people.