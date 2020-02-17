Tri-City Chili Peppers host family coordinator Brent Ellenburg says it takes a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to host a Coastal Plain League baseball player over the course of a season.

“Athletes eat,” he noted, with a laugh.

The memories a host family makes, though, from supporting a players dreams, as Ellenburg puts it, outlasts what they lose in peanut butter, jelly and bread, he said.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers, the new Coastal Plain Leauge basbeall team based at Colonial Heights’ Shepherd Stadium, are searching for more families and homes to open their arms and doors to host the players that will be making up the team’s roster this summer. The CPL is a collegiate summer league, meaning that all of the players across the league’s 15 teams are college student-athletes spending their summers trying to improve their abilities and expand their personal and professional horizons by playing with the Chili Peppers, and they will need a home away from home during their stay in the Tri-Cities.

Ellenburg, who is tasked with coordinating the effort to house the players who are not from the local area, says they are in search of around 30 families to join up. Ten have already pledged to open their doors to Chili Peppers players this summer.

Steve Taggart, the general manager of the Chili Peppers, says that host families are an integral part of the organization, and of the summer-ball experience for a college player.

“Host families play a critical role in summer ball. Without their support, it would be next to impossible for us to operate,” he said. “From our organization, the coaches to the players, the interns and this community, we all have one common goal: to make baseball successful in the Tri-Cities. Host families not only get the memories of a summer that are sure to last a lifetime, but they are a huge piece of what will make this team a success year-in and year-out.”

Ellenburg has been hosting Coastal Plain League players for years, beginning with the now-defunct Petersburg Generals. Ellenburg says his is a “baseball family,” but it still struck his wife by surprise when he came home to announce they were going to host three Generals players way back when.

The experience, though, was well worth it.

“From that point, from me surprising my wife, and her saying, ’What is going on?’ ... We’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.

The Ellenburg household helped nurture the dreams of the players it took in, and in return Ellenburg’s young son and daughter developed relationships with young men he called, “role models.”

“These are kids who have huge dreams,” Ellenburg said of the players. “They’re playing at a very high level, and we’re there to support them while they’re doing that.”

The players the Ellenburg family has hosted, he said, continue to keep in contact with Ellenburg’s son, an aspiring baseball player himself, through social media and text messaging, even years later. The relationships they’ve built have lasted much longer than just one summer.

The commitment a family would be required to make would vary. If a family is not available to host the entire season, players will be rotated between homes, while some players will only be with the team for a short period of time. Host families are asked to allow a player access to a clean bedroom, as well the bathroom and laundry. On a day-to-day basis, Ellenburg says players have full days scheduled on game-days, spending time at the ballpark from 11:00 a.m. until after that night’s game.

Ellenburg says the opportunity to host players can be especially great for senior members of the community, who find themselves with spare bedrooms after their children have grown and moved on. Ellenburg’s father-in-law, who is in his 70s, found himself in that sort of situation, with two spare bedrooms in his 3,000 square-foot home. He hosted two players, an opportunity he relished.

“It sparked something in him, that I believe we can spark in the senior community around here too,” Ellenburg said.

Interested families can go to the Chili Peppers’ website, chilipeppersbaseball.com, where they can fill out a brief application -- name, address, phone number and email address. Ellenburg plans to bring potential families together for a breakfast, where more details and expectations will be shared.

Ellenburg says he realizes that volunteering to open their doors might require a family to, “step out of their comfort zone,” but that the experience of helping a player is more than rewarding.

“I think its really, really going to be positive for the community, as much as it is for the players,” Ellenburg said.