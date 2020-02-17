County man charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty; more charges are forthcoming

DINWIDDIE — Authorities are investigating the discovery of 21 dead hunting dogs on property off U.S. Route 1.

According to Dinwiddie County Animal Control, the discovery was made late Friday in the 12000 block of Route 1, also known as Boydton Plank Road, just south of its intersection with Turkey Egg Road. Officers located a kennel on that property where 21 dogs were found dead inside. One dog was still alive.

The surviving dog was taken immediately to veterinary care and is expected to recover, authorities said. The bodies of the other dogs were taken to Lynchburg Regional Animal Health Laboratory for autopsy.

Animal Control said an anonymous welfare-check tip led them to the kennel, which had 10 dog pens and a common run area.

The dogs were Walker hounds, a breed commonly used for hunting. According to the American Kennel Club, Walkers normally weigh between 50-70 lbs. and have a life expectancy of 12-13 years. AKC calls them the "people’s choice" because of their popularity among hunters.

Floyd McNeil Maitland, 50, of Dinwiddie County, was identified as the owner of the dogs and the kennel. He has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty, and Animal Control said more charges may be forthcoming depending upon the outcome of their investigation.

Legislation addressing the care and protection of hunting dogs is making its way through the General Assembly this session. The bills state that tethering hunting dogs outside is only permissible if they have adequate shelter from weather and predators, and have access to food and water containers.

