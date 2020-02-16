PETERSBURG — Petersburg Police are investigating a double-shooting that occurred Sunday night at a convenience store in the city’s east end.

One of the victims is believed to be a teenager who was targeted at the BP convenience store in the 1900 block of East Washington Street. Reports from the scene claim at least one of the victims was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center.

Police blocked East Washington Street between Puddledock/Courthouse roads and Henrico Street to traffic while authorities investigated the scene.

Details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or through the P3Tips app.