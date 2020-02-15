In his 49-year career, Chris Calkins brought attention to historic preservation, founding what is now the Petersburg National Battlefield

PETERSBURG – About halfway down High Street, you can find the red-brick Steward-Hinton house, with a row of boxwood hedges flanking each side a sidewalk leading to the Federal-Georgian style house. Built originally in 1798, it was created for tobacco merchant Robert Stewart, and remains one of Virginia’s best examples of its style.

Not only is the home itself historic, but it houses a number of historic Civil War era artifacts — furniture, maps, sabers, knives, and pottery. One area of the house is dedicated to World War II, showing rifles, machine guns, helmets and other prizes brought home by Allied troops after the war. Every corner of the house oozes with wood and copper, distinctively tinted by the passage of time.

It’s the perfect home for a historian.

Today the dwelling is owned by Chris Calkins, a prominent historian and preservationist in Virginia. He just recently called quits on a Virginia State Parks career spanning almost five decades. His long list of accomplishments and accolades includes an eight-year stint on the board of directors of the Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites Inc. – now merged with the Civil War Trust – where he helped broker seven historic sites around Petersburg and in Appomattox County. He has been interviewed by the History Channel, A&E, Discovery Channel, HGTV and ITV.

Calkins established the “Lee’s Retreat” driving tour which uses short-range radio messages along 25 stops to detail critical action along the retreat route of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee prior to the 1865 surrender at Appomattox that ended the Civil War. Petersburg National Battlefield and its over 7,000 acres of historical interpretation are also Calkins’ brainchild, which helped him become known as an early advocate for the modern battlefield preservation in Virginia.

Earlier, the Virginia General Assembly saw fit to commemorate his work with a resolution for his “unwavering commitment to the preservation of the Commonwealth’s cultural resources.”

Nowadays, Calkins can be found at his home, often with his canine companion Sophie, a nine-year old retriever mix, sprawled out on the floor. Calkins has owned a couple of different houses on High Street in his 40-plus years of residency, but they have always had the same historic focus at their center.

“When Chris was up here in the early ’80s, I went over to visit him, and he had a piece of long white picket fence, it must have been about 10-12 feet long, with holes in it, just propped up against the wall,” said Kenny Bage, Calkins’ longtime friend and now next-door neighbor. “I asked, ’What’s the story on that piece of fence inside of your house?’ It was a piece of fence that had miniball holes in it from the Civil War.

“It was that moment that I knew he was one of us,” Bage continued.

Banking to battles

Calkins first came to Virginia in 1971 when he took a bus down from Detroit to work for a historic park in Appomattox County over the summer. He had been interested in history after reading a National Geographic article in 1965 that had an aerial photo of the Five Forks battlefield in Dinwiddie County. By the end of that summer, he quit his public trust banking job in Detroit and relocated to Appomattox for a position at the park.

“I was always interested in history,” Calkins said. “Banking was a job, and I had no intention of spending the rest of my life in Michigan.

Five Forks is now one of the seven parks that Calkins was able to get funded and turned into fully functional historic preservation sites. Others included White Oak Road, Hatcher’s Run, Reams Station, the Sixth Corps Breakthrough (now Pamplin Historical Park), Sailor’s Creek, and Lee’s Rearguard at Appomattox.

Before Calkins came to Petersburg, battlefields had been lost to history, overgrown and forgotten in the middle of nowhere.

“I have an unusual knack of understanding terrain,” said Calkins, who began his historical career as a cartographer. “You put me out there with a [topographic] map, and I’ll find it.”

By using soldiers’ dairies and other primary texts, he was able to locate bits and pieces of a site.

“They talked about placing a cannon on this ridge, and so, ’OK, where would that ridge be?’” Calkins said. “I would go out there and just friction primers everywhere, which is what is left over after finding a cannon.”

From finding that one piece of a battlefield, he could then branch out and find the other places written about from those battles.

His work spawned the Petersburg National Battlefield, a patchwork of 12 different battles that made up the Siege of Petersburg.

He left his post as Historian and Chief of Interpretation at Petersburg National Battlefield in 2008 for an opening at Sailor’s Creek, near Farmville, where nearly a quarter of Lee’s army was killed before his surrender three days later.

While there, he completely revamped the site. One of the main objectives was to return the land to its 1865 accuracy, so visitors could get an accurate understanding of the battlefield. That meant planting an entire forest.

“To interpret it to the public, that was one of the main things we had to do,” Calkins said. “Now, I’ll never see the completed forests that grow, but we had to restore the land back to what it looked like in 1865.”

He also established the Visitors Center at Sailor’s Creek and furnished it entirely with his own personal collection of artifacts from decades of collecting. He also refurbished the park’s Hillsman House back to its Civil War look, completely out-of-pocket.

On top of that, Calkins even gave bought a parcel of land that sits right in the middle of the park from an owner who refused to sell over a number of years, which he plans to donate back to Sailor’s Creek. He also keeps his entire Civil War archives – a seemingly endless set of research and knowledge about the war – at the historic site.

Despite working at the site some 60 miles west of Petersburg, Calkins continued living on High Street, waking up at 5 a.m. and commuting to the site for work at 7 a.m., a part he says he won’t miss much.

Caulkins says his retirement has really been spurred by health issues related to Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis he’s been living with since 2014. But so far, it hasn’t stopped him completely. He just sent a manuscript to a publisher for his 30th historic book focusing on civilian life under martial law after the surrender at Appomattox.

“He’s done so much for Virginia,” Bage said. “When you talk about history in the area, his name is really at the top of the list.”

