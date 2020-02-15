KEYSER - The Keyser City Council honored K-9 Officer Tattle on her retirement from active duty during the regular council meeting Wednesday evening.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Tattle, a Dutch Shepherd, came to the Keyser Police Department in mid-2018 and was already trained to detect drugs, conduct searches, and attack on command.

According to her handler, Officer Doug Rumer, she had already been in law enforcement in another area but her human partner at that time was “no longer in police work.” Then-chief Tom Golden was able to obtain her for the KPD through a private donor.

Although Rumer had never before worked with a K-9 partner, he was chosen to work with Tattle “because he showed the most initiative,” according to mayor Damon Tillman.

Rumer said Tattle will be retiring from active duty but will still be visiting the schools on occasion “because she is so good with kids.”



