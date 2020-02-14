CHARLESTON, WV - First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winners of her Create a Quarter for West Virginia contest today during a Valentine's Day reception at the Culture Center in Charleston.

Click here to view more photosfrom the event The contest, in honor of Presidents’ Day, is the sixth installment of the First Lady’s Student Artist Series, an initiative that promotes the importance of arts within schools throughout West Virginia by hosting art competitions for students of varying age levels during special holidays.For this contest, all 11th-grade students attending public and private schools in West Virginia were invited to participate. Students were asked to study the history of Presidents’ Day and then re-create the reverse side of our West Virginia state quarter in an artistic way.The First Lady selected first through tenth place winners and also five honorable mentions. Winners of the contest are listed below. The students will be receiving gift cards for their talented art pieces that featured scenes from Blackwater Falls, West Virginia University, the State Capitol Complex, and more.The Valentine’s Day reception also featured a cello performance by Camden Wentz, a Buckhannon-Upshur High School student, a visit from 95-year-old veteran Jackson Jones, and a special thank you to Shirley White and several Gold Star Mothers. First PlaceJada MorrisPoca High SchoolPutnam County Second PlaceSenaa WilburnHuntington High SchoolCabell County Third PlaceBrett WaggyPendleton County High SchoolPendleton County Fourth PlaceTakenya AdkinsLincoln County High SchoolLincoln County Fifth PlaceCharles HartzogParkersburg High SchoolWood County Sixth PlaceBrealynn HarperCabell Midland High SchoolCabell County Seventh PlaceCheylin WoodruffPocahontas County High SchoolPocahontas County Eighth PlaceTeirney MeadowsPoca High SchoolPutnam County Ninth PlaceAliyah PelleyWheeling Park High SchoolOhio County Tenth PlaceTy CochranPocahontas County High SchoolPocahontas County Honorable MentionLogan HivelyPocahontas County High SchoolPocahontas County Honorable MentionBrandon PortzSouth Charleston High SchoolKanawha County Honorable MentionDaisy St. ClairHuntington High SchoolCabell County Honorable MentionKaylie Elizabeth WilliamsRiverside High SchoolKanawha County Honorable MentionJeremy TaylorOak Glen High SchoolHancock County