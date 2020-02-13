KEYSER - “West Virginia Invests enabled me to return to college and complete my degree in business administration,” Kieran Warner said recently from Queen's Point Coffee, where she works as an assistant manager.

For the News Tribune

“I attended Potomac State College in 2015 but the timing just wasn’t right, so when I saw the information about the WV Invests program, I was hopeful that I would get a second chance at earning a college degree.”

West Virginia University Potomac State College is one of only 10 colleges authorized to offer the West Virginia Invests Grant Program. This is a state-funded “last-dollar-in” financial aid program designed to cover the cost of basic tuition and fees for certificate and associate degree programs in high-demand fields.

Potomac State offers 23 eligible majors in the fields of: agriculture, business and economics, computer information systems, criminal justice, engineering, journalism, and technical studies. The WV Invests Grant Program is available to both full-time and part-time students who are taking at least six hours of course work and can also be used for the summer term.

According to the WV Invests website, more and more jobs are requiring postsecondary education or training, so this program is designed to help West Virginians gain the skills and knowledge needed for a rewarding career.

In order to qualify for the WV Invests Grant, students must be a West Virginia resident and never earned an associate degree. They must also have graduated from a public, private or home-schooled program or passed a high school equivalency exam, as well as pass a drug screening each semester.

“One of the best things about this program is that when I complete my degree in May, I will literally graduate from college debt free, and that’s a great relief for me,” added Warner.

Anyone interested in earning an associate degree using the West Virginia Invests Grant Program should contact Enrollment Services at go2PSC@mail.wvu.edu or 304-788-6820.

If you need help filling out the FAFSA, the college is offering a workshop on Monday, Feb. 17, from 12:30-6 p.m. in Academy Hall, Room 310.

The college is also holding their spring Discover Potomac State Day open house event on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center. This is a great opportunity to experience college life and possibly win a tuition or book scholarship. More information is available at potomacstatecollege.edu.







