WESTERNPORT - Westernport will be holding its municipal election on Tuesday, May 26, with voting to take place at the town building.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Three spots will be on the ballot for the 2020 election, and one is the position of mayor, now being held by Laura Legge.

Legge was previously a commissioner and was later appointed to the top town office when then-mayor Tim Jackson resigned that position due to his moving from the community.

The remaining two open spots will be that of commissioners, now being held by Judy Hamilton and Matt Ray.

Once the election is over, the newly elected mayor will make commission appointments to include finance, streets, police, and water.

Those Westernport citizens desiring to seek any of the open municipal offices must be at least 21 years old, must have lived in the community for at least one year, must be a qualified voter, and be able to live in the community for the term of the office they are seeking.

In addition, those seeking the three open municipal offices must pay a nomination fee upon registering to run for an office, with the fee for the mayor spot being $10 and the fee for the commissioner spot being $5.

The fee and a petition to seek an elected office, signed by 25 Westernport citizens, is to be delivered to the town hall on or before April 28.