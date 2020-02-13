KEYSER — The Keyser Police Department is continuing to investigate a home invasion Thursday in which a city resident was assaulted by the intruder.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER — The Keyser Police Department is continuing to investigate a home invasion Thursday in which a city resident was assaulted by the intruder.

According to reports, the South Main Street resident found an intruder in his home when he heard noises on the first floor and went down to investigate at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.

The two struggled for a moment, and the resident was kicked in the arm and chest before the intruder fled the home.

Police said the suspect, a white male, was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans when he was last seen running from the residence.

Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office joined the KPD in searching the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect gained entry through a bathroom window.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Keyser Police at 304-788-1311.



