WESTERNPORT - Jonathan Dayton, vice president of the Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve on the Governor's Emergency Management Advisory Council (GEMAC).

"I'm very excited to get to work and honored to be appointed,” Dayton said.

“The council is made up of expert leaders across the state of Maryland from career fire chiefs, elected officials, business experts and the Adjunct General of Maryland to name a few. The council has the very important task of advising the Governor on all things related to emergency management. The work of the council is vital to the safety of all Maryland citizens. “I hope to not only bring my youthful knowledge of the volunteer fire and ems services to the council, but I hope to learn a lot as well,” he continued.

“It's also very important that Western Maryland is represented due to the fact of our differences related to emergency management because of our geographical location. Our first meeting is scheduled for this month."

The Governor's Emergency Management Advisory Council (GEMAC) is created by statute and is charged with advising the Governor on all matters that relate to emergency management in Maryland. The GEMAC serves as an independent advisory body, composed of subject matter experts from a wide range of disciplines, backgrounds, and geographic areas including local emergency responders and individuals broadly representative of business interests, public utilities, and other communities throughout Maryland.







