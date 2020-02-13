SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons are on a roll. With victories over Allegany on Friday, and Moorefield on Tuesday, Frankfort has not only won six straight games, but 11 of their last 12. Overall, the Falcons possess a 14-3 record and in looking towards the post-season, Frankfort remains undefeated in sectional play.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

The Allegany and Moorefield games, both in Short Gap, had entirely different makeups. In Frankfort’s 13-point, 64-51 victory over Allegany, the Falcons struggled early, and actually faced a one-point, 24-23 deficit at halftime, before pulling out the victory. Against Moorefield, Frankfort raced out to a 13-0 start and never looked back in earning the 34-point, 76-42 victory.

“Allegany played really well, to their credit, they played really well. We saw them play twice, and we felt like that was the best they’ve played all season in the games that we’ve seen. They really stepped up, played well, but then our kids came out in the third quarter and established themselves. But Allegany played well,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider explained.

The two teams were deadlocked at 11 points apiece at the end of the first quarter. Allegany earned a slight, 13-12 advantage in the second frame to take a 24-23 lead over Frankfort in the half.

After intermission, the big difference was Frankfort’s 23-13 third-quarter advantage that put the Falcons up 46-37 entering the third quarter. Six different Falcons contributed points in the third frame, with JJ Blank and Mason Davis leading the way with six points each. In the fourth quarter, Frankfort’s 18-14 advantage gave the Falcons the 64-51 victory, their fifth straight at the time.

Four separate Falcons scored in double figures, led by Isaiah Knotts with 14 points, all of which came after halftime and included three three-pointers. JJ Blank was next in scoring with 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Jansen Knotts added 11 points, followed by David Blanco with 10 points on five field goals. In addition, Mason Davis contributed six points on two three-pointers, while Chris Kenney and Brock Robinette tallied five points each

In the loss, Allegany was led in scoring by Grant Cain with 13 points, followed by Caiden Chorpenning with 12 points, and Brennan White with 11 points. Next was Soloman Green with seven points, followed by Daiquan Baskin with six points, and Eli Wallace with two points.

Frankfort was also victorious in the junior varsity game, winning 61-42. Will Toye led the way with 16 points for the junior Falcons, followed by Jake Clark with 10 points, Bryson Lane with nine points, and Peyton Slider with eight points.Next, Bryceten Daubenmire and Jesse Hockaday scored seven points each, while Colton McTaggart contributed four points.

In the loss for Allegany, the junior Campers were led by Griffin Madden with 15 points, followed by Braylon White with 10 points, Cayden Bratton with seven points, and Connor Sevinsky with four points. Finally, Demetrius Hilton, Jason McClay and Patrick Joseph scored two points apiece.

Against Moorefield on Tuesday, the Falcons raced out to a 13-0 lead and led the Yellow Jackets 25-7 at the end of the first quarter, led by JJ Blank’s 10 points, and Isaiah Knotts’ nine points in the first frame. Frankfort’s 19-7 second quarter advantage gave the Falcons a decided 30-point, 44-14 advantage at halftime.

In the third quarter, Frankfort used a 13-9 advantage to take a 57-23 advantage into the fourth quarter. In the game’s final eight minutes, the two teams each tallied 19 points, with Frankfort earning the 34-point, 76-42 advantage.

“The ball was really dropping in the hole for us, in fact, it was one of the best nights of the year so far. It all started on the defensive end of the floor, we stepped it up defensively, and when we step up defensively, that helps put the ball in the hole for us offensively,” Slider explained.

Slider was pleased with the chance to get meaningful playing time for many of his reserves, “We wanted to try to get a few of these guys a couple more minutes, because in a couple of weeks when we get into the playoffs, we’re going to ask for more than one or two quarters out of some of the junior varsity players who’ve played varsity time. We want to make sure they have the opportunity to be in the thick of things whenever the game is on the line a little bit more.”

JJ Blank led the way for Frankfort for 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Next in double figures was Isaiah Knotts and Bryceten Daubenmire with 13 points apiece. Eleven of Knotts’ points came in the first half, while 7 of Daubenmire’s points came in the second half. In addition, Chris Kenney scored in double figures with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half, and Will Toye scored seven points. Next, Mason David and David Blanco scored six points each, while Jake Clark and Brock Robinette tallied two points each.

In the loss, Moorefield was led by Chase Vance and Brent Moran with 12 and 11 points each, followed by Ryan McGregor with eight points, Trevor Shoemaker with six points, and Thomas Williams with three points. Finally, Jaydon See scored two points.

Frankfort also won the junior varsity contest 57-36, after leading 26-16 at halftime, and 45-30 at the end of the third quarter. Will Toye and Bryceten Daubenmire led the junior Falcons with 19 and 10 points respectively, followed by Jake Clark with seven points, Luke Robinette with six points, and Jesse Hockaday with five points. In addition, Peyton Slider and Jacob Moreland tallied four points each, followed by Bryson Lane with two points.

The junior Yellow Jackets were led by Ryan McGregor with eight points, Bryce Hines and Karson Reed with seven and six points each, Blake Funk with five points, and Bereket Habtamy with four points. Finally, Dean Keplinger, Coleman Mongold, and Silas Inskeep scored two points each.

Frankfort (14-3) will next host Bishop Walsh’s Burgundy squad today, with varsity action tipping off at 7:30 p.m.



