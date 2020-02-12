Ripley High School’s Theater Department will host its second annual Festival Showcase, which highlights all the projects students have developed for the West Virginia State Thespian Festival, at Marshall University in March.

The Feb. 13 event will feature the play “Black and White” by Forrest Musselman which parodies the typical 1950’’s situation comedies. This was performed as part of the Area 5 Theater Festival competition in January.

“While it wasn’t chosen as a finalist to move on to state competition,” theater teacher Christina Iman stated, “those involved did a wonderful job. Isaac Bays won Outstanding Performer and Lakin Plott and Taylor Leaptrot were chosen as All-Area Cast.”

At the Area five competition, several students were selected to advance their projects to the state festival: Savannah Carney (makeup), Shae Purkey (makeup and marketing), Jane Purkey (costume construction), Taylor Leaptrot (set design), and Evan Bain and Tyler Ball (short film).

“All of these winning projects will be part of the showcase,” Iman said. “I’m really proud of what these students have achieved.”

Purkey has competed in costume design since her freshman year, the only time she didn’t advance to state competition.

“Her design this year was made for the play “The Importance of Being Ernest,” explained Iman. “It is very intricate and beautifully done.”

Other students who will compete at the state festival are Gillian Haynes and Lakin Plott (original scripts), Savanna Stolper and Anne Blizzard (musical solo), and Lakin Plott (monologue).

The theater department is in a rebuilding stage, said Iman.

“Several of my students graduated last year,” she said. “But it’s been really fun to see kids that are normally in the background stepping up to try new things.”

This Showcase is designed to shine the spotlight on all aspects of theater.

“Not everything in theater is acting on the stage,” Iman said. “There are so many artistic ways to be involved from set design, costumes and make up to lighting and sound. We just want to have the public see and appreciate some of the talent we have at Ripley High School.”

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.