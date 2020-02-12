KEYSER - Several changes in the towing policy for the county was given the approval by the Mineral County Commission at their meeting on Tuesday morning.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

The policy is mandated to be updated once every three years and the scope of the document will cover the dispatching of tow services within the county by the Mineral County 911 Communications Center.

One of the updates to the policy centers on the allotted time for a tow truck to respond from their place of business to a requested location under normal driving conditions.

The allowed response time has been set for 30 minutes, and this time frame will assist with the opening of the affected roadway in a timely manner, and to “alleviate the unnecessary time spent by first responders that may be on the scene of the incident.”

Another portion of the updated policy gives instructions on the results of what will happen if the tow truck does not arrive on the scene within the 30-minute arrival time.

The wording in section 6.5 of the policy was updated to say, “Any tow company who exceeds the reasonable response time on two occasions within a six-month period will receive a written letter advising the company of their infraction.”

Continuing on with this subject, the tow company will receive the letter as a one and only warning, and if a third offense should occur for the towing company, they will be “removed from the rotation for a period of six months.”

Roger Leatherman, commission president, mentioned that all county tow truck services were advised of the changes in the policy and, “There were no negative responses.”

In other business, the commissioners gave approval for the order to consolidate four Mineral County voting precincts into two precincts.

Lauren Ellifritz, Mineral county clerk, said that legal advertisements were placed in the local newspaper for the notice to consolidate and change the voting precinct 12 and precinct 15, both located in the Wiley Ford School, into precinct 15 at the Wiley Ford Volunteer Department.

The same type legal advertisement was completed for the consolidation and change in voting precinct 19 at the Keyser Presbyterian Church and voting precinct 20 at the Potomac Heights Apartments into precinct 20 at the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly.

Another item of business for the commissioners was to announce the retirement of PRO officer Vince Shambaugh, who was stationed at Frankfort High School. The replacement for this position is officer William Clark.