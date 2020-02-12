KEYSER - A candidate for Keyser City Council questioned the legitimacy of another candidate Wednesday evening during the regular council meeting.

Ten candidates are currently running for the two seats coming open this year as well as the one seat already vacant due to the October resignation of Terry Liller.

“You have someone running for council that does not live in the city,” Elwood Junkins told the mayor and council Wednesday, asking them, “How can you run if you live on the other side (of the city limits)?”

Junkins, who had signed up to speak at the meeting, said some people had brought the possible illegality to his attention. He asked the officials what they planned to do about the situation.

City administrator Amanda Brafford also said she had received some phone calls asking questions about whether or not the candidate lived in town.

“I talked to the Secretary of State’s Office and (they said) we have to accept all the applications,” she said. “I was told either a candidate or a voter would have to go to the courthouse and file a writ of mandamus. As the city, there’s nothing we can do,” she said.

“So in other words, you’re saying you can (run) if everybody keeps their mouth shut?” Junkins asked.

Brafford said the candidate in question “insisted they live in town.”

She also noted that, if a person has property with an address in the city limits, they have been known to use that address even if they’re not actually living there.

Again, she said, “There’s nothing we can do.”

Those running for the three seats are: Leigh “Wink” Dixon, Jim Hannas, Elwood Junkins, Sean Liller, James Lough, Harry “Billy” Meek, Kelly Metcalf, incumbent Eric Murphy, Curtis Perry, and incumbent Mike Ryan.