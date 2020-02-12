KEYSER - The Keyser City Council passed a resolution Wednesday taking a stand for their citizens' gun rights.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council passed a resolution Wednesday taking a stand for their citizens’ gun rights.

Council member Eric Murphy presented a resolution to his fellow city officials asking them to approve the statement declaring the City of Keyser a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Clarifying that the resolution “is not a law,” Murphy said the statement would be a symbolic gesture opposing any future attempt by state or federal government to regulate gun ownership.

Murphy’s introduction of the resolution came just two weeks after the Mineral County Commission took a similar stand, declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Murphy’s resolution reads as follows;

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” and,

WHEREAS, Article III, Section 22, of the Constitution of West Virginia provides “A person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of self, family, home and state, and for lawful hunting and recreational use.” and,

Whereas, In the latest, and most evident, the government at Richmond now seeks to place intolerable restraints upon the rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution to the citizens of that Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, the Keyser City Council is concerned that this action could spark future actions within our State of West Virginia; and,

Whereas, Certain governments now repudiate the counsel of that zealous guardian of our inherent rights, George Mason-who stated that “To disarm the people…[i]s the most effectual way to enslave them”; and

WHEREAS, the Keyser City Council wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary City for Second Amendment right and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and the State of West Virginia, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms, including through legal action, the power of appropriation of public funds, and the right to petition for redress of grievances.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF KEYSER, WEST VIRGINIA:

That the Keyser City Council hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Keyser and its intent that public funds of the City shall not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid in the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Keyser, West Virginia to bear arms; and

That the City Council hereby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation court action; and

That the City Council hereby declares Keyser, West Virginia, as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Council member Bill Zacot made a motion to pass the resolution and Mike Ryan seconded it.

The resolution passed 4-0.