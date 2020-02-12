Jackson County was part of Virginia when the Civil War began, but was among the counties that joined West Virginia midway through the war in 1863.

Life here during the war is the next topic of the Jackson County Historical Society.

Guests are welcome to attend the presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 in the community room of the Jackson County Public Library in Ripley. Light refreshments will be served.

While there were no major battles on Jackson County soil, the area had very divided sentiments for the Blue and Gray, which led to tumultuous times.

The speaker is James Miracle. He is active with Carlin’s Battery D, a Civil War reenactment group based at Fort Boreman Historical Park in Parkersburg.

Captain John Carlin’s 1st West Virginia Light Artillery was active with the Union army at several battles in the Shenandoah Valley. The war took its toll on the group with more than 30 fatalities and even more who died of disease.

The JCHS, now in its 51st year, is having a brief meeting following the presentation. Membership dues are $5 for 2020 for those who would like to join.