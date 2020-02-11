SHORT GAP - It's been quite a season thus far, both for Makenna Douthitt the individual, and for Douthitt and her teammates with the Frankfort Lady Falcons. With their 58-42 victory over Keyser at Keyser on Friday night, Frankfort extended their win streak to 12 games, and pushed their overall record to 16-1 on the season. Personally for Douthitt, there have been records broken and clubs to join.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Against Elkins on Jan. 20, Douthitt, already the single-season rebound record holder at Frankfort, became the all-time career record holder in rebounding for the Falcons. Against Keyser on Friday night, Douthitt, who finished with 13 points on the night, joined the 1,000 point club as well. Needing 12 points entering the contest, Douthitt’s 1,001st point came on a three-pointer with 7:39 remaining in the contest.

“It’s a big accomplishment, there aren’t too many 1,000 point scorers in high school basketball, so that’s a tribute to her and her work ethic. She deserves it, she’s put in the work from being a point guard to an inside player, and she does it all very well. Her footwork is exceptional, she’s done an outstanding job. She’s so consistent for us and reliable. Hats off to her she really deserved to get that,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller said of Douthitt’s accomplishment.

Marié Perdew actually led the Falcons with a 19-point performance, hitting three three-pointers and five field goals. Douthitt was second with 13 points, hitting two three-pointers, two field goals, and going three for four from the foul line. Ashley Phillips was next in double figures for Frankfort with 10 points, followed by Macie Miller with seven points, Halley Smith with five points, and Haley Malone with four points.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Kaili Crowl with a team-high 17 points, on four three-pointers, one field goal, and three foul shots. Alexa Shoemaker was next in double figures for Keyser with 13 points, with nine of those 13 points coming in the second half. Next for Keyser was Caitlyn Wolfe with six points, followed by Chloe Healy, Aly Smith, and Maddy Broadwater with two points apiece.

Keyser’s 16-point loss to Frankfort actually shows marked improvement when compared to the last two meetings between the two. Earlier this season in Short Gap, on December 19, Keyser lost by 48 points to Frankfort (70-22). In their last meeting of the season last year, Frankfort defeated Keyser by 62 points (82-20). The much closer spread this time around is a credit to how well Keyser has been playing, especially when coupled with the fact that the Lady Tornado had won four straight and five of their last seven games entering the contest.

“Keyser came ready to play and prepared. We’re getting that from every team that we play, and we need to expect that. We need to accept it and we need to be able to adjust to the way these teams are getting up for us. I don’t think we’re doing that. We’re doing that in parts of the game. Last night against Petersburg it took until the fourth quarter to get it going. Tonight, we had spurts of it, but we just couldn’t put them away for whatever reason,” Miller stated.

According to Miller, “A win is a win, and we’ll watch some film, see what we need to correct, and fix some things. But the main thing is, Keyser played well, these teams are playing well against us, and we need to expect that.”

Frankfort got off to a hot start, leading 19-5 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Keyser performed much better, getting edged only 16-14 in the frame, leading to a score of 35-19 at the end of the first half.

After intermission, Keyser actually edged Frankfort 16-15 in the third quarter to inch a little closer, with Frankfort leading 50-35 at the end of three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Frankfort edged Keyser to earn the 58-42 victory.

With the victory, Frankfort has won 12-straight and advances their record to 16-1 on the season. With the loss, Keyser’s win streak of four games has come to an end, but the Lady Tornado still stand with an impressive record of 12-8 on the season

Frankfort was also victorious in the junior varsity contest, winning 49-43. Frankfort edged Keyser 13-12 in the first frame and 14-10 in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead at the half. Keyser outscored Frankfort 11-10 in the third quarter to inch closer at 37-33. Frankfort edged Keyser in the fourth frame 12-10 to earn the 49-43 junior varsity victory.

Frankfort was led by Larae Grove with 13 points, followed by Mackenzie Long and Veronica VanMeter with 10 points apiece. Next was Arin Lease with eight points, followed by Emily Smith with five points and Kelsey Smith with three points.

In the loss, the Junior Tornado was led by Janiah Layton with a game-high 15 points, followed by Averi Everline with 10 points. Next was Alyvia Idleman with seven points, Charity Wolfe with four points, Morgan Pratt with three points, and Rylee Lyons and Maddie Harvey with two points each.

Keyser (12-8) will next travel to Fort Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for junior varsity and varsity action. The junior varsity game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by varsity action at 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort (16-1) will next travel to Tucker County today for junior varsity and varsity action. The junior varsity game will tip of at 5:45 p.m., followed by varsity action at 7:30 p.m.



