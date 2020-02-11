KEYSER - The Keyser City Council has several items on the agenda for its Wednesday's meeting, including making two West End streets one way, utilizing time cards and uniform shirts for city employees, and when - and if - to open the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool this coming summer.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The council first brought up the idea of making the upper portions of Spring and Orchard streets - between St. Cloud Street and Fort Avenue - one-way during a discussion at the Jan. 22 meeting about residential parking in the area around Potomac State College.

Mayor Damon Tillman said at that time that the city was looking into changing the traffic pattern because the streets are so narrow and it is nearly impossible to get a fire truck through in times of emergency.

According to streets and sewer supervisor Jim Hannas, police chief Paul Sabin has been studying the situation to determine the best action to recommend to the council.

“The chief is looking at making Spring one way up and Orchard one way down,” Hannas said, adding that the streets are also really hazardous for the city’s snow plows.

Fire chief Tim Evans, who happened to be in the audience for the Jan. 22 meeting, said if the fire company finds it must use one of the two streets, “We’re going to be clipping a mirror” on one or more of the vehicles parked on either side.

As for the possibility of installing a time clock for employees, city administrator Amanda Brafford noted at the last meeting that many of the city’s employees are “on the honor system” and not having a set way of keeping track of hours is creating more work for the payroll clerk.

She also requested the council consider purchasing uniform shirts for the office staff.

Since neither item was on the agenda for the Jan. 22 meeting, they had to be placed on this week’s agenda for discussion and possible action.

Among the other items on the agenda for Wednesday: Baseball at Mill Meadow, KPD K-9 Tattle’s retirement, NexGen broadband, Second Amendment resolution, fishing rodeo, opening of the Keyser Pool, Brook’s Park concession/restroom building, and an executive session for personnel issues.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in City Hall and is open to the public.





