Move seen as precursor to kick-starting the city’s long-delayed new fire station

Hopewell City Council cleared a legislative hurdle Tuesday that would put the authority in councilors’ hands to approve bonds for public construction and improvement projects.

The 99-0 vote in the Virginia House of Delegates on freshman Del. Carrie E. Coyner’s bill comes at the request of council, but unlike Tuesday’s floor vote, support among councilors for that power is not unanimous.

The House passage also is seen as a possible reboot of Hopewell’s long-delayed fire station, which originally was supposed to go online simultaneously with a new police station but wound up taking a back seat to the police station.

The bill excludes bonds issued for "construction, improvement, expansion or replacement" of public buildings from being put to a citywide vote. It also adds the word "facilities" and clarifies that covers new buildings on alternate sites.

The legislation sponsored by Coyner, R-Chesterfield, also removes revenue bonds, refunding bonds, and tax and revenue obligations that mature within one year of their issue.

Instead of putting them on a referendum, the bonds could be approved by a majority vote of City Council.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Since the measure requires amending the Hopewell city charter, Virginia law requires that the General Assembly must approve it.

Bonds to pay for both the police and fire station were approved seven years ago, but when Hopewell began experiencing an increase in fiscal stress, the decision was made to proceed with the new police station first, then focus on the fire station.

Problems with Hopewell’s state-mandated annual audits further complicated progress on the new station pegged for the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and Arlington Road near the Cavalier Square shopping center. That site was chosen for its relatively central location within the city.

Last November, Hopewell City Council — led by Ward 5 Councilor Janice Denton — voted 5-2 to ask the General Assembly for the charter change. Denton was among the more vocal supporters of the new fire station to replace the aging one on Station Street in downtown Hopewell.

"These people serve our citizens in the best way possible, and we need to give them 100% of our support," Denton said at that meeting.

Mayor Jasmine E. Gore and Ward 6 Councilor Brenda S. Pelham cast the dissenting votes against the charter change. Both said they support building a new station, but they also felt the final decision on how to finance it should be made directly by Hopewell voters.

