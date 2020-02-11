KEYSER - 2020 is off to a good start for the Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS).

Women in different leadership roles in the organization met recently to plan events and develop program goals.

The group discussed ways to reach several goals for 2020, which include increasing membership, trying something new, and increasing understanding about the right to vote. Increasing membership is linked to the National Volunteer Outreach Network’s (NVON) project in common to “Double Your Influence… Add 2 Membership.”

“There is so much to gain from this organization through service, leadership and friendship,” says Liz Logsdon, Mineral County CEOS president. “We want more local people to have this opportunity.”

“If you are interested, contact us about joining an existing club or forming a new club,” says Logsdon. All it takes is a group of five to eight persons who want to come together, either friends or persons who want to meet new people. New clubs select their own name, service projects and meeting dates/ locations. Most clubs meet once a month.

“Being a CEOS member helped me to realize different ways that I could be a part of community activities such as Energy Express, Hats/Mittens for PreK HeadStart and the Flower Show,” says June Cooper. “I have enjoyed attending a variety of learning workshops such as self-development and nutrition. The things I have learned being a CEOS member has helped me become a better person.”

Feel free to Like Mineral County CEOS on Facebook. The WVCEOS is open to all persons.

If you are interested in forming a new CEOS club, contact Margaret Miltenberger, 4-H and Family Extension Agent with the WVU Extension Service at 304-788-3621.








