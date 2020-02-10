PIEDMONT - Paul Coleman, finance commissioner for Piedmont, wants the people of the community to know of an ordinance that prohibits the collection of garbage and unused appliances being placed on the sidewalks of the city.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

PIEDMONT - Paul Coleman, finance commissioner for Piedmont, wants the people of the community to know of an ordinance that prohibits the collection of garbage and unused appliances being placed on the sidewalks of the city.

“I am concerned of the looks of our town,” he said while mentioning the trash and old washing machines and clothes dryers littering the sidewalks of Piedmont.

He said that Ordinance No. 46 states that blocking the sidewalks with trash and other items is against the code of Piedmont.

It was also noted that piling up household garbage in the backyards of homes is also prohibited, and doing so brings on rodent infestations.

In making an effort to make Piedmont more presentable, Coleman announced the date of the future community clean-up, adding that this year it will expand from the usual one-day event to be a week in length.

Coleman gave the date of the start for the city clean-up will be May 17, and he is asking “anybody and everyone to call me” to volunteer to clean up Piedmont.

He reminded the council members that during the 2019 clean-up, “There were seven people to volunteer.”

Saying that more volunteers are needed, Coleman said, about assisting with this project, “We want to show we love this city.”

He would like to have captains who would have a crew to take on a street at a time for the clean-up process.

Coleman suggested that those interested, including organizations, contact him or the city office to volunteer.

Coleman also has other projects in the planning, with one being Prayer Day, and the date will be the Saturday after Labor Day.

“We want to make it bigger this year,” he said, adding that bands are already lined up for the event.

Also, he has had several contractors viewing the area of the Back Street Park to give estimates for the construction of a stage in the park.

“This would be a great addition to the community,” Coleman said, while Boggs said that usage of the stage would also be an asset for the activities sponsored by the Piedmont Library.