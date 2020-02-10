West Virginia is currently experiencing widespread flu activity. The Jackson County Health Department and the Jackson County Board of Education would like to remind parents and caregivers of important tips in preventing the spread of the flu as we experience a second peak of flu activity in the community.

There are several preventative actions that can be taken to stop the spread of flu and other germs. First, stay home if you are sick. You should not return to school or work until you are at least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications. You should also be 24 hours free of any chills, feeling warm, having a flushed appearance, or sweating.

Second, wash your hands using hot water and soap. You should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to remove germs that have accumulated.

Third, remember to cover your cough and sneeze! You should always sneeze or cough into the elbow of your bent arm. If you use a tissue, place the tissue in the trash can and wash your hands with soap and water.

Fourth, make sure you are disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces daily such as door knobs, computer keyboards, phones, faucet handles, toys, and any other items that are touched daily.

The Jackson County Health Department and Board of Education are asking those who experience flu-like symptoms and those who are caring for them to be extra vigilant over the next few weeks in following these precautions. If you believe you may be suffering from the flu, you are encouraged to seek out medical care early with your family physician.