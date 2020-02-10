Delegates vote mostly along party lines to allow Petersburg, Hopewell and Emporia to establish extra levy on dilapidated properties; state Senate now must act on it

Petersburg, Hopewell and Emporia are one step closer toward being able to place an extra tax on blighted properties within their city limits.

On a 57-40 vote Monday morning, the Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation that would allow the three localities to levy blighted and derelict properties at a rate exceeding 5-10% of the locality‘s real-estate property tax rate. The 5% would apply to property declared blighted, while the 10% would be attached to buildings defined in the state code as derelict.

Three Republican delegates — Jeffrey L. Campbell of Marion, Terry G. Kilgore of Gate City and James W. Morefield of Tazewell — joined 54 House Democrats in voting for the legislation.

The measure, sponsored by Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, also allows localities to sell the properties six months after paying to have them brought to code if the blight tax is not paid.

The real-property tax rate in Petersburg is $1.35 per every $100 of assessed value. Hopewell‘s rate is $1.17, and Emporia’s is 95 cents.

The bill now moves over to the state Senate for consideration.

The legislation, originally introduced solely for Petersburg, was amended in the House Finance Committee after concern was raised over a special carve-out for the city. Language was added stating that any locality with a Fiscal Stress Index score of 107 or higher would be able to levy the tax.

Based on the most recent data from 2017, Emporia is the most fiscally stressed locality in Virginia with an FSI score of 107.71, followed by Petersburg and Hopewell with a virtual tie score of 107.07.

Aird said she put the bill in because families “don‘t deserve to have their communities concentrated with blight.” She noted the effect blight has on not just residents’ safety but also their physical, emotional and mental stability.

“HB755 will provide the most neediest communities like mine a tool to fight back against the ones responsible for this,” Aird said.

Virginia recognizes the FSI as "a locality’s ability to generate additional local revenues from its current tax base relative to the rest of the commonwealth.“ The score is based on three criteria — revenue capacity per capita, revenue effort and median household income.

The panel originally voted 16-5 last Wednesday to advance the bill, with Republicans casting all of the dissenting votes. Two GOP members —Kathy J. Byron of Bedford and R. Lee Ware of Powhatan— joined their Democratic colleagues in voting for it, but later went back and changed their votes, so the committee passage followed party lines.

The Code of Virginia defines “blighted property” as “any individual commercial, industrial, or residential structure or improvement that endangers the public’s health, safety, or welfare because the structure or improvement upon the property is dilapidated, deteriorated, or violates minimum health and safety standards.” The code deems “derelict structures” as “residential, commercial or industrial structures which are no longer being used for a place of habitation, business or industry and which are in such poor condition as to cause a blight upon the neighborhood in which any such structure is located.”

Blight has been a sore subject especially in Petersburg as the city wrestles with how to deal with property owners that have let their houses or buildings decay. The most visible blight issue in the city is the former Ramada Inn hotel on East Washington Street at Interstate 95. City Council has locked horns with the property owner for a couple of years over the deteriorated state of the old hotel, recently filing criminal warrants against the property owner.

