ELK GARDEN – Elk Garden is working to update the town hall in the wake of a water leak that caused damage to a portion of the building.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Offices for the town and the police department are being set up in the section previously utilized as a health clinic, with the recent purchase of a safe and other equipment.

A Wal-Mart grant made a computer for the police office possible along with a body camera for chief Jimmy Stewart.

A television was also purchased for the police office to monitor the town’s surveillance cameras.

The council also agreed to purchase a new computer for town business, replacing the Windows 2007 model.

A new television was also approved for the meeting room for use in presentations and potential movie nights for town children.

In repairs, work is complete to replace the valve bank on the loader and it is back in service.

Letters have been sent to several citizens concerning accumulating trash on their properties, which is drawing rodents.

Attorney Jason Sites will be a guest at the March 1 meeting as the council continues to discuss retaining a town attorney.