By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE -- Carpendale is fine tuning its all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ordinance after the first reading at the town’s February meeting.

“We invited people of the town to come in as we did this,” said mayor Casey Lambert of the ordinance, which is patterned after Mannington, West Virginia, and follows the state law.

The ordinance calls for no ATVs on roads with lines unless they are crossing the road, at which point the vehicle must come to a complete stop before crossing.

Riders must yield to all traffic and have operating headlights and taillights, it applicable to the vehicle.

Those under 18 must complete a vehicle course from the Department of Motor Vehicles and must wear a helmet.

In the event of an emergency or a special event, authorization to be on the roads can be granted and the ordinance does not apply to those on private property or with permission of the property owner.

Those violating the provisions of the ordinance will be charged with a misdemeanor and parents or guardians of those under 18 found operating without a helmet will face an increasing schedule of fines and/or community service.

Once in effect. permits costing $5 must be purchased each year and displayed on the front of the vehicle.

“It’s quite a lot of work to put this together,” said Lambert, noting that copies of the proposed ordinance will be available for residents to review.

“This four-wheeler stuff is getting to be a problem throughout the state of West Virginia,” Lambert added, announcing that the ordinance will be read again at the March 3 meeting.







