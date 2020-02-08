PETERSBURG - “Before there was a continental army, before there was a Declaration of Independence, before there was a Constitution of the United States, there was First Baptist,” said Julian Greene Jr., the historian of First Baptist Church in Petersburg. “That says to us that we are ‘the’ First Baptist, the oldest African American congregation still in operation in North America.”

First Baptist was recognized Saturday by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR) for its historic importance to the state. A highway marker was dedicated and placed on the grounds of the church.

VDHR Director, Julie Langan, said that First Baptist’s credentials for achieving this honor were never in question.

“It is among the very oldest African American churches in the country,” she said. “But even then, its contributions stretch into the 21st century, with the association with civil rights and the Peabody school.”

Virginia‘s highway marker program commemorates people, places and events of state and national significance. Virginia has the oldest marker program in the country, with around 2600 markers placed since 1927.

First Baptist can trace its roots back to 1756 when a group of blacks known as the New Lights began gathering for worship. They started a congregation that has survived wars, social movements and economic downturn.

“First Baptist’s long-standing tradition of providing community-based outreach and good work continues to serve as an inspiration to us all,” wrote Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. “In my role as lieutenant governor, it is my honor to recognize this church on this momentous occasion.”

Education for African American students began within the walls of the church. Over the years, classes grew so much that the church had to bring students to buildings throughout the city. Ultimately, these led to the beginnings of the Peabody-Williams School, one of the earliest public high schools for African Americans in the country.

It also spawned several other notable Petersburg churches, namely Tabernacle Baptist, Metropolitan Baptist Church and Harrison Grove Baptist Church.

First Baptist burned down three times in its history, but still it continues to have one of the strongest congregations in the city. It first moved into Petersburg in 1774 when its first meeting place in Prince George burned down. It moved to its current spot on Harrison Street in 1863, at the cost of $11,000.

The Romanesque-style church was built by African American masons and was constructed - as Greene likes to boast - without the use of a single nail. The beams, pillars and joints are all fashioned with perfectly fitted materials.

“As you look up at the ceiling, and coming into the church, the roof on the outside, the workmanship and the craft that was put into this facility, there is no nail, not a single solitary nail that holds this together,” Greene said. “The columns, the lights … everything is family.”

First Baptist was a pivotal force during the civil rights era, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often visited.

King visited the city five times and preached at First Baptist three times during that era. Rev. Milton A. Reid was the church’s pastor at that time. Reid worked with other Petersburg pastors, Rev. R.G. Williams and Wyatt Tee Walker, King’s chief-of-staff, on civil rights missions.

“On the day that Dr. King went to Memphis, his temporary schedule, his objective was to come to Petersburg,” Greene said. “His objective was to come to Petersburg to finish details in the blueprint for the Poor People’s March in Washington D.C. He was supposed to be in Petersburg.”

King stayed at a house just down Harrison Street, where the table was always set just in case he needed to unexpectedly come to the city.

State Delegate Lashrecse D. Aird said that First Baptist is a symbol of the African American journey.

“It’s almost hard to believe that it takes convincing of other elected officials the need for breaking down barriers, the need for fairness, equality, and the need for undoing so much of what was done prior to us being here,” she said. “As I sit and think of all First Baptist represents today, it’s really humbling to know that it remains a symbolic gesture of our journey as a people, our journey as a community and our journey as a nation.”

VDHR is asking anyone with an idea for an African American-focused marker to come to them. Of the 2600 markers that have been placed in Virginia, only 310 are related to black history. VDHR has been given a $200,000 budget to pay for markers and correct that imbalance. For the past two decades it has focused more intently on telling Virginia’s full cultural story.

“The program has become much more representative of the rich tapestry of our collective history and its many themes, but we can do better, and we will,” said Langan.

