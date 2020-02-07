Overturned truck at 295 bridge blamed on conditions; gusts reached up to 40 mph in some spots; access to two James River spans is affected

Combine the heavy downpours Thursday night with the extremely windy conditions Friday morning and afternoon, and you get major travel headaches all across central Virginia.

Wind gusts are being blamed for an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound side of Interstate 295 near the Varina-Enon Bridge, as well as several delays at the area’s other main James River crossing. Heavy winds also have blown down trees that affected traffic along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield, and gave students at Prince George County‘s William A. Walton Elementary School Friday afternoon off.

All this comes after the deluge that soaked the area Thursday that created flooded roads and intersections in Dinwiddie, Prince George and Chsterfield counties.

At one point early Friday afternoon, there were 13 hazardous-road warnings on the 511Virginia.org website.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield reported sustained southwest winds Friday at 26 mph in Petersburg with gusts up to 41 mph. Similar gusts were also reported in the Richmond area. In Tidewater, gusts of almost 50 mph were hitting Virginia Beach.

A low-pressure system was responsible for the hazardous conditions, NWS reported. Thursday‘s heavy rains brought the water level of the Appomattox River at Matoaca to 9.3 feet, just below the 10-foot flood-stage mark.

The James River also reported some levels at flood stage, but winds blowing downriver were creating more of a concern.

On I-295, state police said an empty tractor-trailer overturned at the 18-mile marker just north of the Varina-Enon Bridge when a wind gust caught it. There were no injuries reported, but the rig blocked all three travel lanes, which forced motorists out of Henrico County to detour onto state Route 5 to state Route 156 and the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the Ben Harrison Bridge and the Varina-Enon Bridge due to the high winds. Traffic was being re-routed to I-95.

In Prince George County, wind is believed responsible for a power outage that forced an 11 a.m. closing of Walton Elementary on Courthouse Road.

"Dominion Energy cannot give us an expected time for repair," the school system wrote in a post on its website.

In Dinwiddie County, loss of electricity forced Sunnyside Elementary School to shut down at 10:30 a.m., according to the school system‘s Twitter feed.

Power outages were also reported at some Chesterfield County schools, but none appeared serious enough to force closure, authorities said on Twitter.

Prince George Police said it responded to 170 calls for weather-related assistance Friday morning, but none of them were considered severe emergencies.

"It has just been some wind damage and flooding," county police officer Alexis Grochmal wrote in an email to The Progress-Index.

One of those flooded areas was state Route 10 at Ruffin Road east of Hopewell, where VDOT classified it as "passable with care."

As Friday progresses, NWS said the wind speeds were expected to die down. The weekend forecast calls for mostly clear skies with light winds.

