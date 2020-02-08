KEYSER - Mineral County Tourism will be hosting a volunteer recruitment meeting Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chamber of Commerce office, 40 ½ N. Main St., Keyser.

The group will start out with some introductions and a small presentation before they break off into groups. If you are interested in volunteering at one of the local historical sites around the county, this is your opportunity to come listen to the presentations, talk to the historical organization representatives, go over volunteer handbooks, ask questions, and talk about the different opportunities to volunteer at each site.

Mineral County’s historical sites are very eager to add to their volunteer corps. Sites that are looking for volunteers include Ashby’s Fort Museum, Carksadon Mansion, Mineral County Historical Society Museum, Traveler’s Rest/Old Stone House, and Stewart’s Tavern.

For more information, please contact executive director Ashley Centofonti at 304-790-7081 or at mineralcocvb@gmail.com.

Light refreshments will be served.