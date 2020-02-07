SAN FRANCISCO – Clearway Energy Group announced Thursday that it has signed power purchase agreements with AEP Energy and Toyota for Clearway's 110-megawatt Black Rock wind farm in Grant and Mineral counties.

Clearway said the power contracts will enable both AEP Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power, and Toyota to meet their energy management objectives while helping each company achieve their respective clean energy goals.

The proposed farm at Black Rock will consist of up to 29 wind turbines and will be located along the Allegheny front, approximately 11 1/2 miles southwest of Keyser where U.S. Route 50 and state Route 42 intersect.

“We’re thrilled that Black Rock will provide economic benefits to AEP Energy and Toyota while helping meet their sustainability goals,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group. “Black Rock, along with our nearby Pinnacle wind farm, reaffirms Clearway’s commitment to West Virginia and wind energy’s growing role in the state’s economy and environment.”

“We are excited to partner with Clearway Energy Group to build and provide wind energy in the state of West Virginia where we’ve been an integral part of the community, operating a large powertrain manufacturing facility for 22 years,” said Kevin Butt, director of Environmental Sustainability for Toyota Motor North America.

“This project will have a positive impact on the local community and bring us closer to achieving Challenge 3 of the global Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 to eliminate all carbon emissions from manufacturing by the middle of the century.”

“This power purchase agreement with Clearway enables us to provide our customers with integrated, carbon free energy supply that delivers long-term price stability and environmental benefits. Agreements like these support the innovative energy solutions we put in place to help our customers power their businesses with clean, cost effective, reliable energy,” said Greg Hall, president, AEP Energy.

Black Rock recently received a Siting Certificate from the West Virginia Public Service Commission and construction is expected to begin in late 2020.

According to Clearyway, during construction, Black Rock will create at least 200 jobs and generate millions of dollars of spending in the local community. Once Black Rock is operational, Clearway will be among the leading taxpayers in Grant and Mineral counties with Black Rock paying $400,000 in annual property taxes to the counties and more than $300,000 in annual Business & Occupation taxes to the state of West Virginia.

Clearway will also establish the Black Rock Community Benefit Fund, which will donate $50,000 to local nonprofits every year throughout the project’s lifespan.



