CHESTERFIELD — When Lucy Christivie Hansen of Chesterfield takes center stage in Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s production of “Unsung Heroes” this month, she’ll be taking another step in a remarkable journey, one that began some 7,000 miles away. With her infectious smile and a personality as bright and colorful as the signature bows she wears in her hair, it is difficult to believe that this 9-year-old vocal powerhouse once lived in a world of silence.

When she was a little over two years old, Lucy was adopted from an orphanage in the Republic of Congo by Chesterfield resident Camille Hansen. Instability and violence in West and Central Africa have resulted in an estimated 26 million orphaned children and few resources left with which to care for them.

At the time of her adoption, Lucy had never, to anyone’s knowledge, uttered a single syllable. She was, in fact, believed to be mute. It wasn’t long, however, until little Lucy, in the loving environment of her new forever home, began to speak and, almost simultaneously, sing, to the astonishment of her family.

“I remember my grandma would always sing me little hymns,” she said, referring to her adoptive grandmother, Shawnee Hansen, of Chesterfield. “One day, I just said, ‘Let me sing you a song, Grandma,’ and I just started singing. My grandma said, ‘What? How did you learn to sing like that?’” Lucy has a simple explanation: “It just came out of this,” she said, pointing to her heart.

Soon, people outside of her family circle began to take notice of the small girl with the big voice and dazzling smile. She quickly became a regular on the gospel circuit, singing at local churches, and soon found herself performing for larger audiences, including singing The National Anthem at the Siegel Center for a VCU basketball game and as a soloist at the VA Teacher of the Year ceremony last fall, with Governor Northam and the First Lady in attendance.

Her talents also spread to acting. This month, Lucy will star in Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s production of “Unsung Heroes,” which pays homage to the achievements of pioneering African-Americans whose names may not be instantly recognizable, but whose courage and determination helped paved the way for future civil rights icons like Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks.

“The play is educational, but it’s still funny and fun,” said the young actor. “It’s inspirational. I really like my cast members. The way they tell their stories, it makes the kids want to listen, and I feel like, if you really want to be in a play, you’ve really got to tell your story very well, and these people do a good job of that.” Lucy also has praise for the play’s writer and director, Tom Width. “He’s really funny. I call him ‘the Great Tomini,’ because he used to do magic tricks,” she said, referring to Width’s gig as a magician in his youth.

The admiration is mutual. “Well, I could certainly call her ‘Lucy, the Great,’ because she is just that: talented, smart, a natural actor, and a dynamite singer,” said Width, who first met Lucy when she auditioned for and was cast in The Mill’s 2019 production of “Tuskegee Peanut Man,” which he also wrote and directed. Width, in fact, was so impressed with the young performer that he developed “Unsung Heroes” with her talents in mind.

“It’s really been exciting and fun to see her enjoy herself so much,” said Shawnee, who is proud of her granddaughter for more than her impressive singing and acting credits. “She was Student of the Year at her school, and she’s a beautiful singer, but, most important, she is one of the kindest people. At school, she’s just such a champion of kids that need a friend, and that, to me, is what’s most important.”

In fact, Lucy’s entire fourth-grade class at Grange Hall Elementary School will be in attendance for one of her “Unsung Heroes” performances. “I have lots of friends in my class, so that will be fun,” she said.

When she isn’t performing, Lucy enjoys spending time with her family and friends. “I love basketball,” she said, adding, with a laugh, “I do kind of have an advantage because I’m one of the tallest girls on my team.”

When it comes to the future, she is undecided. “I want to be a singer or act on TV, but I also want to be a doctor. When I was adopted from the Congo, I was really sick, and I don’t want kids going through what I went through, so I really want to help people that are sick.” Whatever she decides, the future looks bright for the girl who emerged from a world of silence into one filled with family, friends, and song.

Student matinee performances of “Unsung Heroes” will take place Feb. 10 – 13 at 10:15 a.m. A Family Performance is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. For ticket and other information, visit swiftcreekmill.com or call the box office at (804) 748-5203.