SHORT GAP - On Friday, the Frankfort Lady Falcons welcomed the Fort Hill Sentinels to Short Gap for Senior Night. It was a night for Frankfort to recognize the hard work of five senior ball players, celebrate their accomplishments over the last four years, and talk about what Frankfort coach Mike Miller describes as “unfinished business.”

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - On Friday, the Frankfort Lady Falcons welcomed the Fort Hill Sentinels to Short Gap for Senior Night. It was a night for Frankfort to recognize the hard work of five senior ball players, celebrate their accomplishments over the last four years, and talk about what Frankfort coach Mike Miller describes as “unfinished business.”

That “unfinished business,” as Miller describes it, is placing a state championship banner on the gymnasium wall for basketball. While that is certainly the ultimate goal for every high school team that begins the season, the Falcons have shown thus far this year that they just might have what it takes to get the job done. Their dominating 50-point, 79-29 victory over Fort Hill showed what Frankfort is capable of.

Seniors Makenna Douthitt and Macie Miller, along with sophomore Marié Perdew, led Frankfort with double figures scoring with 19, 15 and 14 points respectively. Next, Halley Smith and Haley Malone scored seven points, apiece, Ashley Phillips six points, and Larae Grove and Michelle Phillips netted three points apiece. Finally, Kaitlyn Crist and Arin Lease tallied two points each, and Izzy Layton one point to close out the scoring for the Falcons.

In the loss, Fort Hill was led by Brooklynne Noel with eight points and Olivia Looker with seven points. Scoring three points apiece for the Sentinels was Katelyn Pryor and Morgan Blank; Haley Ternent, Johnna Slider and Alivia Appel each netted two points apiece.

Frankfort led 24-10 at the conclusion of the first quarter and 45-14 at the half. The Falcons’ lead was extended to 68-20 at the conclusion of the third quarter, with the final score being 79-29.

Frankfort coach Mike Miller felt the desire to credit his five seniors for what they’ve done not only this night, but also over the span of their four-year careers.

According to Miller, “Ashley Phillips is hard on herself and is her biggest critic, but she has no reason to be. She gives 120 percent all the time, she’s our cheerleader, she keeps everybody upbeat and positive, and her leadership speaks volumes to the success we have. She was all over the court again with her defense, her defense to me is what keeps us going and able to get out and run.”

“Kaitlyn Crist was a former starter, and she’s been helping us off the bench, she’s a big contributor, she’s played some major minutes this year, and she’s going to play some major minutes down the stretch. She’s going to be a key contributor to our success the rest of the way, and we’re going to need her,” Miller explained.

“Haley Malone has tremendous athleticism, sometimes her confidence needs to be greater because the skills are there. She’s an unbelievable rebounder she can block shots, her jumping ability is second to none, and she’s played big minutes for us over the years and will continue to,” stated Miller.

According to Miller, “Makenna Douthitt is Ms. Everything, a former point guard who is now our true big, she set the rebounding record which is a tribute to her and her work ethic. She never complains, her presence out there, her footwork is unbelievable. Nobody can stop her, even big girls have trouble defending her. She has natural talent and leadership ability is going to be one of the big reasons we have success down the stretch.”

“Macie Miller is not only my daughter, but she also knows what it takes to win. She doesn’t care about scoring, or about anything other than the team winning, that’s her focus. She’s recently just got back to 100 percent healthy and it shows on the court, she was all over the place tonight. Her rebounding, the way she jumps, the way she goes after the ball, I love watching her play the game of basketball,” Miller explained.

It was a special night, for a special group of senior girls, and a special team altogether. With the victory, Frankfort elevated their record to 14-1. The Falcons have now outscored their opponents by a combined score of 1,048-530 on the season, for an average score of 70-35 per game. This means that on average Frankfort has doubled up their opponents on the season.

Frankfort also won the junior varsity contest over Fort Hill 41-19. The junior Falcons were led by Emily Smith with 11 points, followed by Larae Grove with seven points, Skylea Metz with five points, and Mackenzie Long with four points. Arin Lease and Alyvia Talley scored two points apiece.

Frankfort (14-1) will next travel to Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Keyser on Friday, Feb. 7. On both nights, junior varsity action will begin at 6 p.m., with varsity action following at 7:30 p.m.



