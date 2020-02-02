RICHMOND — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) visited Patrick Copeland Elementary School in Hopewell on Jan. 23 to speak with students who participated in his Eco Heroes Challenge.

Congressman McEachin launched the Eco Heroes Challenge last year to encourage elementary school-aged students to form environmentally-friendly habits such as turning off lights, picking up trash, and recycling and repurposing common household items. Students who participated in this challenge will be honored at a reception in the spring.

“It was wonderful to spend some time talking to these students today about the importance of protecting and preserving our planet for future generations,” said Congressman McEachin. “I am very grateful that they have taken an interest in forming eco-friendly habits.”