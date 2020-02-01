CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will have a representative from his office available to meet one-on-one with residents in Mineral County in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.



Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the event Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Mineral County Commission Room at the courthouse.

The event is open to the public and reservations are not required.