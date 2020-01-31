Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic altercation Thursday afternoon; the victim sustained life-threatening injuries

CHESTER — Police said a county man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed late Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of an area shopping center.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the River Forest shopping center on Iron Bridge Road, just west of Chester. The victim and the suspect know each other.

Witnesses said two men got into an altercation when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. They both left the scene in the same vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle on Seahorse Drive in the Harbor East mobile-home park on state Route 10 a few miles east of where the stabbing took place. The suspect was apprehended there, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital with what emergency medical personnel deemed life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released. Police said the suspect is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.