SHORT GAP - To say the Frankfort Lady Falcons are off to a hot start this season would be an understatement. After Wednesday night's dominating 81-21 victory over Northern in Short Gap, Frankfort is off to a 13-1 record on the season, with their only loss being by one point in overtime (67-66) to the number one ranked class AA team in the state, the North Marion Lady Huskies.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

With that 60-point, 81-21 victory over Northern, Frankfort has now outscored their opponents 969-501 on the season, for an average margin of victory of 33 points and an average score per game of 69-36. All this while having what has been rated up to this point in the season as the strongest strength of schedule of any team in class AA.

The Lady Falcons have score 90 plus points twice, 80 plus points three times, 70 plus points six times, and 60 plus points 13 times. Defensively, Frankfort has held opponents to 22 points or less four times, 30 points or less five times, and 40 points or less 11 times.

Currently, they are the highest ranked class AA team in the West Virginia MetroNews Power Index, are currently ranked second in class AA behind North Marion in the West Virginia Coaches Association poll, and ranked third behind Winfield and North Marion in the West Virginia Associated Press class AA rankings.

Against Northern at home on Wednesday, the Lady Falcons left little doubt from the start that they would be in control of the game. Behind 16 first quarter points by sophomore Halley Smith, Frankfort raced out to a gigantic, 26-point, 32-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second frame, Frankfort tripled up Northern with an 18-6 advantage to take a commanding 50-12 lead into halftime.

After intermission, Frankfort won the third quarter 17-5 and the fourth quarter 14-4 to outscore the Lady Huskies 31-9 in the second half in earning the 81-21 victory.

Smith would go on to lead the Falcons with a game-high 18 points, and was followed in double figures for the Falcons by Macie Miller and Ashley Phillips with 15 points each, and Marié Perdew with 14 points. In addition, Makenna Douthitt earned six points, Kaitlyn Crist, Haley Malone, and Michelle Phillips with four points each, and Izzy Layton with one point.

In the loss, Northern was led by Kayla Hull with eight points, Kyler Barnes with five points, and Jetta Sherman and Raelyn Bowser with three points each. Finally, Mykenzy Peck closed out the Northern scoring with two points.

Frankfort was also victorious in the junior varsity contest at the junior Falcons defeated the junior Huskies 52-9. Frankfort led 10-5 at the conclusion of the first quarter and 28-5 at halftime. In the second half, Frankfort outscored Northern 24-4 to earn the 52-9 victory.

The junior Falcons were led in scoring by Larae Grove with a game-high 14 points, followed by Arin Lease, Emily Smith and Kelsey Smith with six points each, and Lara Bittinger and Veronica Vanmeter with five points apiece. In addition, MacKenzie Long and Skylea Metz netted four points each, and Jayden Roby with two points.

Frankfort (13-1) will next host Fort Hill tonight, with junior varsity action tipping off at 6 p.m., and varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.



