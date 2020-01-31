KEYSER - You might say that the Keyser Golden Tornado is on a bit of a roll here of late. It began with the Black and Gold bouncing back from a tough 63-60 loss at Hampshire on Jan. 23 with a 12-point, 55-43 victory over Fort Hill two days later at Keyser. What better way to keep the ball rolling than with back- to-back, 30-plus point victories over Petersburg on the road on Monday and Allegany at home on Wednesday?

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - You might say that the Keyser Golden Tornado is on a bit of a roll here of late. It began with the Black and Gold bouncing back from a tough 63-60 loss at Hampshire on Jan. 23 with a 12-point, 55-43 victory over Fort Hill two days later at Keyser. What better way to keep the ball rolling than with back- to-back, 30-plus point victories over Petersburg on the road on Monday and Allegany at home on Wednesday?

Keyser’s three-game win streak has elevated their overall season record to 9-5 in advance of a three-game stretch that includes key matchups against sectional opponents Philip Barbour, Frankfort and Berkeley Springs.

At Petersburg on Monday, Keyser used an impressive defensive performance to stifle Petersburg’s offensive efforts and make things easier on the offensive end for themselves. Keyser doubled up the Vikings in the first quarter to take a 24-12 lead entering the second quarter. In the second quarter, an 18-13 Keyser advantage extended the Black and Gold’s lead to 42-25 at halftime.

After intermission, it was more of the same, as Keyser outscored the host Vikings 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 67-32 lead entering the fourth and final frame. Petersburg edged Keyser 6-4 in the fourth but Keyser earned the convincing 33-point, 71-38 victory.

“It was mostly a good defensive effort, but one of the coaches said in the locker room that it was also some of the best ball movement we’ve had in a long time, with someone giving up the shot to get the assist. We are coming together as a team more I think. That’s usually the way it has been for six years, we always bloom late in the season and I think we got over some distractions early and are gelling more as a team,” Keyser coach John Haines Jr. explained of the Petersburg game.

Keyser was led in double figures against Petersburg by Shawn See with 17 points, PJ Kennedy with 13 points, and Amare Kennedy and Ryan Shoemaker with 12 points apiece. Both See and PJ Kennedy earned double-doubles, with See grabbing 11 rebounds and Kennedy dishing out 13 assists.

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Dalton Lough with 11 points.

Keyser was also the winner of the junior varsity contest, with the junior Tornado defeating the junior Vikings 55-46. Seth Earnest and Vito Amoruso led Keyser in double figures with 16 and 11 points respectively. Petersburg’s junior Vikings were led by Ian Vanmater’s game-high 18 points.

Against Allegany on Wednesday, it was a similar strong defensive performance, and the fact that Keyser outscored Allegany in three of the game’s four quarters that sealed the deal, giving Keyser the 30-point, 67-37 victory over the visiting Campers.

Ryan Shoemaker led the way for Keyser with a game-high 16 points, and was followed in double figures by Darrick Broadwater and Shawn See with 14 points apiece. In addition, PJ Kennedy netted nine points, Cole Bean, Amare Kennedy and Drew Everline tallied three points apiece. Finally, Jackson Biser and Darius Redman contributed two points apiece followed by Logan Proud with one point.

In the loss, Allegany was led in double figures by Caiden Chorpenning with 13 points. In addition, Solomon Green and Grant Caine netted five points each, Brennan White four points, and Landon Watkins, Daiquan Baskin and Eli Wallace three points apiece. Wes Athey closed out the scoring for Allegany with one point.

Keyser more than doubled up Allegany in the first quarter with a 17-8 advantage, and followed it up in the second quarter with an even bigger 21-8 margin, giving the Tornado a decided 38-16 lead at halftime. Allegany did edge Keyser in the third quarter 14-14, but Keyser responded with a strong performance in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Campers 16-7 to earn the convincing, 30-point, 67-37 victory.

When asked if the wins over Petersburg and Allegany meant that Keyser’s season was trending upward, Haines responded in the affirmative, but also with a note of caution, “I do, but I had to go in there and yell at them a little bit because the Grafton game comes into my mind. We need to be more mentally focused, as Allegany outscored us in the third quarter tonight, which to me, showed that we weren’t mentally focused. I preached to them, that with us already getting beat by Grafton and Frankfort, we have to win at Philip Barbour on Saturday just for seeding and to get some more momentum.”

Keyser was successful earlier in the night with victories over Allegany in both the junior varsity and freshmen contests as well.

At the varsity level, this marks the third victory in four attempts this season for Keyser against Maryland schools from Allegany and Garrett counties.This also marks Keyser’s second victory in a row against both neighboring Allegany and Fort Hill.

Additionally, these two victories against Petersburg and Allegany mark the sixth time Keyser has surpasses 65 points or more, and the fifth time the Golden Tornado have held their opponent to less than 40 points. In addition, the wins represent the fourth time Keyser has defeated an opponent by 30 points or more.

Keyser (9-5) will next travel to Philip Barbour on Saturday, Feb.1 for triple header action against the Colts. The freshmen and junior varsity games are scheduled to begin simultaneously at 12 p.m., with varsity action to begin at 1:30 p.m.





