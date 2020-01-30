The victim was a Lyft driver who was responding to a ride request in the Providence Creek Road neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD — Police have made an arrest in the Tuesday morning shooting death of an Enon man.

Bernard E. Smith, 18, of the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a police spokeswoman said Thursday. He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Smith is charged with killing Franklin L. Farrens, 79, early Tuesday morning in Smith’s neighborhood. Farrens, of the 13700 block of Golf Course Road in Enon, was a driver for Lyft and was responding to a ride request in the neighborhood. He was found shot to death in his vehicle after it crashed into a couple of parked cars.

Police have not said if Smith was the person who called for the ride.

Lyft released a statement to the media Thursday expressing condolences to the victim’s family

"We take all matters involving safety extremely seriously and are working with law enforcement to assist with the investigation," the statement read.

Through the police spokeswoman, Farrens’ family said they will not comment on the case "and they ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve."

The case still is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information about it to call (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on an electronic device.