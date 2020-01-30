Co-op cites lack of profitability at the West Washington Street location led to the decision to shutter the place where it has been for 72 years

Southern States Cooperative said Thursday that it will close its location in western Petersburg at the end of February, ending a business presence in the city that dates back to 1948.

A spokeswoman for the company cited economic issues as the main cause for shuttering the Southside Cooperative farm-supply store on West Washington Street. It is the only one of several located throughout central, southern and eastern Virginia that will close.

"However, we continually evaluate the profitability of each location," said Jennifer R. Gwyn, director, marketing and communications. "Unfortunately, Southside Co-op did not generate the profits required to adequately sustain the location and return equity to its farmer-owners."

"It is our intention to continue serving as many customers as possible through our remaining locations," Gwyn said.

Southside Cooperative's service area covered Petersburg, Emporia and the counties of Chesterfield, Amelia and Dinwiddie. The next closest locations are in Midlothian, Waverly and Amelia Courthouse.

The store currently has eight employees, six full-ime and two part time. Gwyn said that two employees have been offered positions at other locations and encouraged other employees to apply to their other stores.

Headquartered in Richmond, Southern States was founded by 150 farmers in 1923. Since then it has grown into a $1.5 billion industry with 1,200 locations across 21 states

