If work continues as planned, the residents of Sandyville will have internet broadband service.

In August 2018, the Commission was awarded a Community Block Development Grant for $125,000, with an additional $12,000 recently added. The original estimated cost to complete the project was $157,599. At its last meeting, the Commission approved up to $49,979 for the undertaking. The grant runs through June 30, 2020.

The process to compete the broadband project has been a lengthy one.

“First we had to get the tower built,” County Commission President Dick Waybright explained when asked later about the timeframe. “That took a long time. Then we had to find an internet provider, which was a whole other complicated process. But we’re getting closer to completion.”

Rt21.net, the internet broadband provider, will proceed once the contract is signed.

Luke Peters, representative from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, hopes to have the contract ready by the next commission meeting. He expects that the grant period will be extended. Around 100 households will benefit from this broadband project.

In other business:

• A request was made from Robin Anderson with the Rocky Knob Community Building, located in the Gay area, concerning the Commission sponsoring a grant application to the Jackson County Community Foundation for a playground. The grant application for the same project was rejected last year.

Anderson also requested that the Commission match any funds raised by the Rocky Knob group or consider making a $3,000 donation.

• A 48-minute closed door executive session was held to consider EMS personnel issues. No action was taken.

• Commissioners Waybright, Mitch Morrison, and Mike Randolph also hired Hailey Beasley as part-time telecommunicator effective Jan. 23.

• During public comments, Charles White reported that a waste water truck from the landfill had disposed of liquid on the road, which he felt eventually poisoned two of his livestock. It was suggested, since the county does not own the landfill, that he should attempt to contact the Department of Environmental Protection or the Solid Waste Authority regarding a resolution to the possible poisoning of his livestock.

The next Commission meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, at the Jackson County Courthouse.