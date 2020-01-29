KEYSER - Casey Lambert, mayor of Carpendale, was present at the Tuesday meeting of the Mineral County Commission to seek assistance for the “problems caused when the water pump went out” in early January.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspndent

KEYSER - Casey Lambert, mayor of Carpendale, was present at the Tuesday meeting of the Mineral County Commission to seek assistance for the “problems caused when the water pump went out” in early January.

He said that phone calls went out on Jan. 9 to various pump companies, and assistance did not arrive until the next day, when Wayne’s Water ‘N’ Wells installed a pump that had been in storage at Carpendale for several years.

Lambert said the newly installed pump seemed to be working, however, it “worked for about an hour when it exploded down in the well.”

Saying that the condition of the pump was not discovered until the next morning, which was a Saturday, Lambert said the pump company could not be on the scene until Monday.

Lambert said that Carpendale has been in touch with the company selling the water pump to the community in 2014 and received a message from them that the pump only had a one-year warranty from the time it was sold.

While a new pump was being sought, and with Carpendale being without water, area volunteer fire companies brought in water for usage by the citizens.

With continuing cleaning debris and obstructions out of the water pipe, and installing the new pump, Lambert said that the system was “up and running” on Jan. 16.

He told the commissioners that phone calls went to the governor’s office and the West Virginia Rural Water Association, seeking some type of financial help, as the bill from Wayne’s Water ‘N’ Wells alone is just over $41,000.

Lambert explained that in the Carpendale treasury is an amount to be used only for the water department, and $4,000 per month is used to pay a bond bill.

He also said that when contacting the West Virginia Public Service Commission, they advised to use the reserve funding in the treasury, and Lambert said, “We can’t touch that money.”

Lambert said that the state’s rural water association suggested that Carpendale contact the Mineral County Commission to seek financial assistance.

“We are asking for any help at all,” Lambert said, while adding that he knew, “Money is tight.”

Commissioner Richard Lechliter said that at one time Ridgeley used the services of Wayne’s Water ‘N’ Wells and was able to use a payment plan, and suggested Carpendale may be able to do the same.

The commissioners will hold a work session on Friday, and during that time, the subject of the assistance for Carpendale will be discussed.

During this session, the outcome of the Carpendale water situation will be reported back to Lambert.