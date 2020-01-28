KEYSER - Unless any candidacy papers are received this week in the mail, only one other person has jumped into the county election ring as of Saturday's deadline.

KEYSER - Unless any candidacy papers are received this week in the mail, only one other person has jumped into the county election ring as of Saturday’s deadline.

Mineral County clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Donald Ashby Jr. filed to run for a seat on the board of education. Ashby. who resides in District 1, would face off against William “Butch” Wahl Jr., as there is already one representative from that district on the board - Rob Woy.

Incumbent Tom Denne is running in District 2.

West Virginia state law prohibits more than two representatives from any district from serving on the board.

Candidates who have filed in Mineral County are as follows:

Assessor: Incumbent Jill Cosner, Republican.

Board of Education: William “Butch” Wahl Jr. (District 1), Donald Ashby Jr. (District 1) and incumbent Tom Denne (District 2). Board seats are non-partisan.

Conservation district supervisor: Kent Spencer (non-partisan).

County commissioner: Incumbent Roger D. Leatherman, Republican.

Magistrate: Incumbent Charles Gulbronson (Division 1) and incumbent Patrick Amoroso (Division 2). Magisterial positions are non-partisan.

Prosecuting attorney: Incumbent F. Cody Pancake III, Republican.

Sheriff: Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz, Rod Ryan, R. Keith Anderson, and H. Jon Baniak, all Republicans.

Since candidacy papers may be mailed to the clerk’s office, as long as they are postmarked by the Saturday deadline, Ellifritz could conceivably receive valid paperwork this week.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, the following have filed to run as legislators representing Mineral County:

State Senate District 14: Incumbent Sen. Randy E. Smith, Republican, and David C. Childers of Wardensville, Democrat.

State Senate District 15: Incumbent Craig P. Blair of Martinsburg, Republican, and Kenneth Mattson of Inwood, Republican.

House of Delegates District 54: Incumbent Del. John Paul Hott of Petersburg, Republican.

House of Delegates District 56: Incumbent Gary Howell of Keyser, Republican.

House of Delegates District 57: Incumbent Ruth Rowan of Points, Republican.

The listing of state-level candidates from U.S. President to state legislators can be found at the Secretary of State’s website sos.wv.gov.

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.